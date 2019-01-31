Stand-in captain Rohit Sharma Thursday described India’s batting performance as “one of the worst in a long time” after the visitors were shot out for their seventh lowest ODI total in a shocking eight-wicket loss to New Zealand in the fourth one-dayer here.

In the absence of talismanic skipper Virat Kohli, who has been rested after the side claimed an unbeatable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, India’s much-vaunted batting was dismissed for 92 in 30.5 overs here with pacer Trent Boult (5/21) bowling a deadly opening spell.

“One of our worst performances with the bat for a long time. Something we didn’t expect. You got to give credit to the New Zealand bowlers. It was a magnificent effort by them,” said Sharma after a disappointing outing on his 200th ODI.

It was also the lowest total posted by any side on this venue, the previous lowest of 122 also against India’s name.

Sharma gave credit to the Kiwi bowlers for utilising the conditions to perfection and said Indian batters failed to apply themselves on what was a good Seddon Park wicket.

“Something to learn for us. At times, you need to absorb pressure (when asked about how to bat in swinging conditions). We need to blame ourselves for it. Things were looking good at one stage. It was about applying ourselves,” he said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

The skipper said poor shot selection was the cause behind India’s terrible showing on Thursday.

“Once you get in, things will start to look easier. We played some bad shots as well. It’s always challenging when the ball is swinging,” Sharma said.

Sharma added: “We have been enjoying a good run in the limited formats for a number of series. Everyone knows what went wrong. There will be times when it swings and we need to deal with it. Good teams usually keep ticking the boxes and today we didn’t tick the right boxes.”