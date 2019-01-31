New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was all praise for his bowlers for their splendid effort of bundling India out under 100.

“We didn’t expect the surface to behave like this. Nice to restrict them to a 90-odd total. It stood up a little bit and nipped a bit. It spun as well. One of those days, things went well,” he said.

“Credit to the areas guys bowled. We always wanted early wickets, to be able to do that was a real step at the right direction.”

Terming his bowlers’ effort as ‘outstanding’, Williamson said their plan always was to dismantle India’s batting unit with swing.

“It was swinging, that was a weapon we wanted to use because we were able to put India under pressure, we were able to pick regular wickets.

“We exploited the conditions really well and chased down nicely as well. We always play to win and today was an outstanding performance,” he said.

Williamson said any team will only improve by playing against a strong side like India.

“Against a team like India, it’s going to be a strong challenge. An opportunity to play against best team in the world is a great opportunity to improve,” he said.

Man-of-the-match Boult said it was satisfying to be able to exploit the conditions to perfection against a side like India.

“It was nice to see the ball moving around, made the most of it. Nice to chase it down as well. It swung around nicely; pretty satisfying. To make most of it is another thing. It was good fun, nice to bowl them out cheaply,” he said.