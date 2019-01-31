Fast-bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar called India’s eight-wicket defeat to New Zealand in the fourth ODI on Thursday a “reality check”.

India were dismissed for their seventh lowest ODI total – 92 in 30.5 overs – as New Zealand tasted success for the first time in the five-ODI series after three straight defeats.

“If you look at the cricket we have been playing in the last few months, we have played good cricket and such matches come after some time. So, it is a kind of reality check what we can do and improve in the next matches,” Bhuvneshwar said.

“We were confident after winning the series but things didn’t go our way. I don’t want to take credit away from these guys (New Zealand bowlers). They bowled really well and outplayed us.”

Trent Boult (5/21) and Colin de Grandhomme (3/26) exploited the conditions, which aided the ball’s swing, to make life difficult for the Indian batsmen.

Asked if New Zealand exposed India’s weakness on Thursday, Bhuvneshwar said: “Not really, we have played in England, South Africa and Australia, and we have done really well.”

“I would say they bowled really well, bowled some amazing and unplayable balls and yes overall, they outplayed us.”

‘We missed Kohli’

With the talismanic Virat Kohli rested after the side claimed an unbeatable 3-0 lead and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni recovering from a hamstring strain, India handed young Shubman Gill his debut and brought in left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed in the playing XI in place of Mohammed Shami.

Bhuvneshwar admitted India missed Kohli in the game.

“See you always miss him (Kohli) in such kind of wickets but at the same time it was an opportunity for Shubman Gill who came in his place. What he (Kohli) has done is amazing but we always don’t want to depend on him,” he said.

Asked if it was a case of lost opportunity for some of the middle-order batsmen, Bhuvneshwar said: “We can’t say that from just one match. It was a tough wicket to bat. It wasn’t a lost opportunity but it is a learning for all of us.”

After the fifth and final ODI at Wellington on Sunday, India will play three T20 Internationals against New Zealand starting on February 6.