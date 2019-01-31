Andreas Seppi, who will be leading the Italian challenge in their Davis Cup qualifier against India, is not taking his lower-ranked opponent, Ramkumar Ramanathan, lightly.

Seppi, currently world No 37, has pipped his team’s top-ranked singles player Marco Cecchinato (world No 19) to face Ramkumar on the first day of the tie.

Ramkumar played five tournaments on grass last year, which included a runner-up finish at the Newport ATP 250 event. He had a 7-5 win-loss record on grass last year, compared to Seppi’s 3-4.

“Ram has played a few times on grass and he can be very good on this surface. He played the final in Newport and also some other good tournaments on grass,” said Seppi ahead of the tie.

“So, of course, he [Ramkumar] is dangerous. He does play the serve and volley game, so it’s not going to be easy. But every match is difficult and I am looking forward to the tie,” he said.

“We need to win three points so it doesn’t matter who is bringing it. My match is the first one so it would be good to bring the lead for Italy. I will try my best and, hopefully, I can get the first point.”

“We just had a couple of days of practice. The courts are not like Wimbledon; they are different grass for sure and not so perfect. Anyway, we have to play here and we will try our best,” he said.

Italy also pulled off a surprise when captain Corrado Barazzutti preferred world No 53 Matteo Berrettini over their top-ranked Cecchinato to face the left-handed Prajnesh Gunneswaran in the second rubber of the opening day.

The 22-year-old played three tournaments on grass in 2018, including a second-round exit at Wimbledon.

“It’s going to be my first match and it’s going to be a tough match on grass. We played just few weeks during the year. We did a great practice and we are ready to play. Davis Cup is a special event and we are really excited to play. I am also excited as it’s my first time.”

Non-playing captain Barazzutti dismissed the idea that India would have an advantage due to the surface as they last played on grass in 2013-14.

“We both are in the same situation. India hasn’t played on grass for more than five years I think. So there is no problem. We have players who can play well on grass. We don’t complain and we are here to play,” he said.