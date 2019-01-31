Trent Boult, on Thursday, wrecked India with a five-wicket haul that helped New Zealand’s eight-wicket win in the fourth ODI. He credited the conditions, which aided the ball’s swing, for his brilliant bowling performance.

Boult picked up five wickets for 21 runs in his devastating spell of 10 consecutive overs to dismiss India for their seventh lowest ODI total – 92 in 30.5 overs.

“It’s purely a conditions thing. It was nice to see the ball move in the air like that. I feel like I am a different bowler definitely when it swings. I made the most of it today,” he said.

New Zealand were outclassed in the first three ODIs as India sealed the series 3-0 and Boult said it was really frustrating.

“It was frustrating and disappointing to start the series the way we did, we know we have the skills in the tank and plans that are good enough for anyone on a day, so very satisfying,” he said.

“My job as an opening bowler is to lead the bowling, so I had my job to do and the batters wanted to make a few wrongs right. We wanted to field with a lot more initiative, so it was nice to claw one back in the series. It was a quick turnaround.”

In the first three ODIs, India’s batting unit was dominant and Bout said the visitors missed the talismanic Virat Kohli in the fourth.

“They obviously missed a classy player like their captain. It is all about putting pressure on their top order, that’s been our game plan,” he said.

“It is nice to get through them and have a look at the middle order, so it was very satisfying, we knew we had the game plan, it was all bout executing them.”