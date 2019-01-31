PV Sindhu, on Thursday, said her campaign at the upcoming All England Championships won’t be easy despite the absence of the injured reigning Olympic and world champion Carolina Marin.

The All England Championships is slated to start from March 6. Marin, reigning world champion, will be out of action for at least six months after she suffered a leg injury in the Indonesia Masters final against Saina Nehwal.

“We have the nationals and then we have the All England Championships. It (All England) is one of the biggest tournaments and I hope I give my best, play well and I know it is not going to be easy. I think we have to be at our 100 percent,” said Sindhu at a promotional event.

“We have a couple of Super Series and then we start with our Olympic qualifications this year, where we will have to keep ourselves fit and healthy,” she said.

Coach Vimal Kumar had remarked that with Marin out, it was a good chance for Sindhu and Nehwal to lift the All England trophy.

But Sindhu begged to differ saying there were other top players in the fray.

“She (Marin) had a knee surgery. Definitely a sad moment, but injuries are part of life. Definitely she will comeback stronger. I hope for a speedy recovery (for Marin).”

“I just can’t say it is a good chance. Definitely it is not going to be easy. Because as I said the top 10 to 15 players are of the same standard. If one just goes off (not competing), you cannot think that it’s going to be an easy draw or it’s going to be a cakewalk.”

“Every match is equally tough because every player has a different style of play. Now the Chinese are doing really well - Chen Yufei, He Bingjiao, Sung Ji Hyun and Ratchanok Intanon (from Thailand) are doing well. So there are a couple of players from every country who are doing really well,” she explained.

Sindhu ended 2018 on a high, winning the World Tour Finals.

“I am very happy 2018 has ended on a very good note. But 2018 is over, now it is 2019. It is a fresh year, new year and new resolutions, and I hope that I will just give my best and just play my game, improve a lot more. I am quite confident but I shouldn’t be over-confident in that way, thinking that I can win against anybody.”

“I think on that particular day, whoever plays well and gives their best is the winner. I feel the top 1 to 10 players are of same standard in the world. Each point is very important. You just can’t think that this opponent is easy,” she said.