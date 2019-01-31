Indian boxer MC Mary Kom on Thursday blamed some of the coaches for the doping menace in the country.

The 2012 Olympic bronze-medallist and six-time world champion advocated coaches to undergo anti-doping awareness training imparted by the national watchdog, the National Anti-Doping Agency.

“We need to teach the coaches also. They will also have to be made aware, given training about the prohibited substances,” Mary Kom said at the closing ceremony of the National Conference on Anti-Doping.

“Unfortunately, some coaches take their wards the wrong way,” she said in the presence of sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

“Some athletes want everything immediately. They do not want to toil to achieve success and so they use these banned drugs,” she said.

“I am proud that I have been a clean athlete throughout my career. This is because NADA people are after me all the time,” she quipped.

She revealed that she remains alert all the time and takes even routine medicines after consulting her doctor.

“I ask my doctor whenever I have to take medicine for normal illness also. For even cold and viral fever, I ask my doctor because there may be components in these medicines which may be in the list of banned substances and they will enter my system.”

“My honour is most paramount and I have never ever thought of using drugs to perform better. That is why I have to be cautious and careful,” she said.

She said the National Anti-Doping Agency should conduct surprise raids at the national camps frequently to clamp down on doping.

“There are a lot of supplements and injections these days. I think surprise raids and checks at national camps and to the rooms of the athletes can catch these dopers.”

“When some Indian athletes are caught for doping in international events, it affects every athlete of the country. The whole country is embarrassed.”

Rathore, on his part, said an athlete would not learn or achieve anything by winning a medal through doping.

“You can learn by losing and it is better to lose and learn something out of that instead of winning a medal though unfair means (doping). When you win a medal and know that you did by doping, you will not be able to stand in front of the mirror and see yourself,” he said.