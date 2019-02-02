After drawing the series against Spain, Indian women started their campaign in the two-match friendly series against world cup silver medallists Ireland with a 1-1 draw in Murcia, Spain

Dragflicker Gurjit Kaur scored in the first half to put the Indian team ahead before Ireland fought back through Sarah Hawkshaw’s 45th minute strike to level the score.

The visitors will end their 10-day tour of Spain with the second and final friendly match against Ireland on Sunday.

India got off to a good start as they earned a penalty corner in the fourth minute but could not covert. In the second quarter though, India made up for the lost opportunity when they were awarded a PC for an infringement by an Irish defender.

Gurjit made no mistake in putting the ball past Irish goalkeeper Emma Buckley in the 18th minute.

Ireland then pushed for an equaliser and those Indians defended well the Irish women found the breakthrough in the final minute of the third quarter thanks to a field goal from Hawkshaw.

India’s goalkeeper then Savita Punia then made a brilliant save to deny Ireland a goal off a PC minutes just before the final hooter.