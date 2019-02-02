Australia will start their limited overs tour of India in Visakhapatnam, which will host the first T20 International on February 24, instead of Bengaluru after Karnataka State Cricket Association requested for a change of date due to security concerns.

Bengaluru will host the second T20 International on February 27 instead of Visakhapatnam. Committee of Administrators members Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji agreed to KSCA’s request.

Karanata will be deploying its security for the Aero India Show, which will be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on February 24.

“It was a genuine reason for which KSCA can’t hold the match on the specified date (February 24). The acting secretary had forwarded me the request for swapping of dates with the Visakhapatnam T20I and I have sent my approval,” said CoA chief Rai.

Australia will be playing two T20 Internationals and 5 ODIs during their three week tour. The five ODIs will be held in Hyderabad (March 2), Nagpur (March 5), Ranchi (March 8), Mohali (March 10) and New Delhi (March 13).