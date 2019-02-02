Ravichandran Ashwin missed a Test in England and three in Australia due to an abdominal strain. He is, of course, frustrated about missing those crucial matches but understands that injuries are inevitable in a player’s career.

“The injury has come and I have to deal with it in a certain way. I have to get my best know how. Injury is not something you can hold up against a certain player,” Ashwin, who recently returned in action during a Tamil Nadu Cricket Association league match, said on Saturday.

“Injury has not missed Sachin Tendulkar, injury has not missed Don Bradman and it will not miss players in the future. Whenever I have done a fitness test or yo-yo test, I am at the top of the list. I am doing my best,” he added.

“I am almost back to 100 per cent. I’ve bowled close to 40 overs in the last game but I would like to keep going through the journey. I have not played games back to back. Now that I’m playing only one format, it is important that I get some game-time and also train,” he said.

Ashwin said it was frustrating to miss games due to injury.

“Any time you are playing well or bowling well, you want to keep playing. I have always loved playing matches together. It is quite unfortunate that when I was bowling really well overseas, I had to encounter injuries back to back. It’s frustrating but you have to put it behind and keep moving on,” he added.

‘Happy for Pujara and Bumrah’

Ashwin was all praise for Cheteshwar Pujara and Jasprit Bumrah for their stellar show in Australia.

“A lot of credit needs to go to (Cheteshwar) Pujara because he dead-batted them all through the series and took the wind away from their bowling attack. Once we got some runs, that Australian batting line-up was pretty inexperienced and they struggled,” he added.

“It is really important for the top-order to grind it out. That’s exactly what Pujara did. Credit to him because it wasn’t that easy.

“He stayed disciplined through hours together to get those runs. It wasn’t easy because in the past it was said that he was playing at a slow strike-rate. To go out of the team and come back and do what he does best and keep that mental focus was fabulous. I am very happy for him,” he said.

Ashwin also lauded Bumrah and Shami for their bowling performances.

“I thought Bumrah was fantastic. He definitely set the series up for us. In my view, both Bumrah and Shami were relentless with their pace. Especially Bumrah, you have to give him credit because he is in the first half of his Test career and he hardly gives any hit-me balls.”

“And seeing it from a bowler’s perspective and having led the bowling attack for a fair amount of time, I think it was fabulous,” he added.