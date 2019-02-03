Calicut Heroes registered a comfortable 4-1 win over Chennai Spartans on the second day of the Pro Volleyball League at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Kochi on Sunday.

Jerome Vinith, Paul Lotman, Karthik A, Illouni Ngampourou, Ajith Lal, Vipul Kumar and the captain Ratheesh CK played for the local team Heroes. Chennai Spartans were captained by Shelton Moses, and also had Akhin GS, Ruslans Sorokins, Rudy Verhoeff, Naveen Raja Jacob, Kapil Dev KJ and Prabhakaran P in their team.

Riding on Player of the Match Ajith Lal’s scintillating form, Calicut made light work of Chennai, securing a 15-8, 15-8, 13-15, 15-11, 15-11 win in front of roaring fans.

Lal top scored for his team with 14 points (13 spikes and one block), while Chennai’s highest scorer was Rudy Verhoeff with eight points (six spikes, one block and one serve).

Ahmedabad Defenders will take on Black Hawks Hyderabad on Monday.