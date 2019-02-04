No Indian has won the coveted All England Open Badminton Championships after Pullela Gopichand did in 2001. As the chief national coach, 18 years later, he hopes for that one of his proteges will end the title drought this year.

“I hope that we have one of our players win the All-England tournament this time around. We have had good performances by Saina (Nehwal), (PV)Sindhu and (Kidambi) Srikanth has also been in good form. I do expect that we will have a good performance in this year’s All-England,” Gopichand said.

“Saina has just won the Indonesian open and Sindhu has also done well. So, I think both of them can do well at the All England as well. Hopefully, we will have some good performances from our players. It is almost 18 years now and I hope that this year we can break the jinx.”

Gopichand had claimed the All England Championship in 2001, more than two decades after Prakash Padukone became the first Indian to achieve the feat in 1980.

Srikanth, who had clinched four titles in 2017, endured a title-less season last year and Gopichand said he expects the Indian to do well this year.

“Srikanth has played well. He is somebody whom I expect will do well in the year,” he said.