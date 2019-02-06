Unheralded wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert took the Indian bowling attack to cleaners with a scintillating 84 off 43 balls as New Zealand scored a commanding 219 for 6 in the first T20 International in Wellington on Wednesday.

Seifert, whose previous best score in T20 Internationals happens to be 14, was promoted to open alongside Colin Munro (34 off 20 balls) and the pair added 86 runs in only 8.2 overs in a whirlwind start.

Seifert, who hit seven fours and half a dozen sixes, began by giving Bhuvneshwar Kumar the charge and dispatching the knuckle ball over mid-wicket for a six. The next shot was a four as he stood and hammered past the bowler.

With Munro hitting Khaleel Ahmed (1/48 in 4 overs) for two successive sixes, New Zealand were off to a blazing start scoring 44 off the first four overs.

Seifert used the crease well to make room for the big shots and in the process disturb the line and length of the bowlers. When Hardik Pandya (2/51 in 4 overs) drifted on the leg stump, he was flicked him behind the square and when he pitched wide outside off-stump, he lofted him over cover point region.

In Hardik’s next over, he again hit the bowler for a boundary and a flicked six. In between, his elder brother Krunal Pandya was switch hit for a boundary.

The elder Pandya finally got a breakthrough as Munro was caught in the deep by Vijay Shankar.

But Seifert never let the momentum drop as he hit two more sixes off Krunal.

The normally dependable Yuzvendra Chahal was also slog swept over mid-wicket for the sixth maximum apart from being hit over extra cover for a boundary. Just when it looked that a century was there for the taking, Khaleel bowled one in the block hole coming wide off the crease to clean Seifert up.

Once Seifert departed, skipper Kane Williamson (34 off 22 balls) took charge and Scott Kuggeliejn (20 no off 7 balls) finished with a flourish.