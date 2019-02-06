India will play Pakistan in an Asia/Oceania group encounter in September this year, according to the Davis Cup draw held on Wednesday.

After losing the World Group play-offs 1-3 to Italy at the Calcutta South Club, India will have to defeat their regional counterparts in order to gain another shot at the play-offs next year.

No Indian Davis Cup squad has travelled to Pakistan since March 1964 and in that tie, held in Lahore, India had won 4-0.

The All India Tennis Association said it will approach the government to know if the team will be allowed to travel.

“AITA does not have a choice. We have to follow the government policy. We will speak to the government to know. They have not allowed any sports team to travel to Pakistan,” said AITA Secretary General Hironmoy Chatterjee.

Pakistan had hosted Uzbekistan and South Korea last year in Islamabad on grass courts.

It’s an away tie for India since the last tie between the two nations was played in Mumbai in 2006, which India won 3-2.

Current non-playing captain Mahesh Bhupathi was part of that team, which also had legendary Leander Paes, Prakash Amritraj and Rohan Bopanna.

Before that, India and Pakistan played at neutral venue in Malaysia in 1973.

India have never lost to Pakistan in six meetings so far. In 1971 when Pakistan were hosts, India had handed a walk over. Bhupathi was happy to have drawn Pakistan.

“It’s a good draw for us with the depth in our team. We are looking forward to winning and getting back to the World Group play-offs (qualfier) again,” said Bhupathi.

India coach Zeeshan Ali said,”We know Pakistan players well. I am confident that with the team we have now and the way our players are playing and improving their rankings, we definitely hold the upper hand.”

However both of them did not comment when asked if the government should allow the team to travel or if they are willing to travel to Pakistan.

Pakistan should pose little trouble to India since none of their singles players are even ranked on ATP computer as per the new regulations.

They have a good competitor only in Aisam-ul-haq Qureshi, who is ranked 67 in the doubles. The 39-year old Aqeel Khan plays singles for Pakistan. They also have Muzammil Murtaza and Heera Ashiq and Shahzad Khan in the team.

India’s top players Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ramkumar Ramanathan are on cusp of breaking into singles top-100.