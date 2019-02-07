Dipa Karmakar is likely to restart practising the Produnova vault after next month’s Doha World Cup, her coach Bishweshwar Nandi said.

Karmakar’s display of the dangerous Produnova routine at the 2016 Rio Olympics was lauded by many. But, following a career-threatening knee injury in 2017, she had stopped practising it hitherto.

After her participation at the Baku World Cup (March 14-17) and Doha World Cup (March 20-23), she will again train for the vault.

“Produnova needs 3-4 months of continuous training which has not been possible because of the regular qualifying competitions. I have that in mind, and possibly after returning from Doha, she will once again work on Prudonova,” said Nandi.

“We have to find a way to get the time to do that. It is a very hard vault and she has already gone through injuries and surgeries, so it becomes risky. And, so, we haven’t done that yet.”

Recovering from a surgery in last April, Karmakar missed the Asian Championship, World Championship in Canada last year and the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

She returned to action by winning a gold medal at the World Challenge Cup in Turkey in last July. But a strained knee saw her miss the vault final in Jakarta Asian Games, before she pulled out of the team event as well.

Last November, Karmakar started her qualifying bid for the Tokyo Olympics by winning a bronze at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Cottbus, Germany.

Karmakar had scored an average of 14.316 on her two vaults in Germany. Nandi said the Indian’s preparation for the upcoming events are spot on.

‘Dipa is back to her best’

“Dipa is back to her best. I am making another attempt for Dipa’s qualification. There will be no lack of effort from us,” Nandi said.

“The points of all the vaults have been reduced now in the new system. For example Produnova had 7.00 points but now it is 6.40, similarly all vaults have been reduce, but I believe her average score in this new system is fine.

“It is still around 14.34 and we are trying to improve it little bit more. This is the plan for the next two events. With this score, she will be able to fight for the gold.”

“Qualifying for the Olympics through these World Cups is very tough. If she can win gold in the next 3-4 events, we will get a confirmation of her qualification.”

“Everyone will be going for the gold and from these competitions, one gymnast will be selected from each of the apparatus for the Olympics, so it is very tough.”