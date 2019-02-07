Sasi Kumar Mukund shocked third seed Mohameed Safwat of Egypt in straight sets to reach the quarter-finals of the Chennai Open ATP Challenger 80 tennis tournament on Thursday.

In another pre-quarterfinal match, top-seeded Prajnesh Gunneswaran outplayed Arjun Khade 6-4, 6-2 to reach the last-eight stage.

Sixteenth seed Mukund stole the show as he downed Safwat, an experienced campaigner, 6-3, 6-4. The 22-year old started well, serving an ace in his opening game and the two players held serve till two-all. He capitalised on a shaky game from Safwat to break serve and then clinch the set at 6-3.

Growing in confidence, Mukund got an early break in the second set and then held serve to secure the upset win to face Brydan Klein of Great Britain.

In the other tie, Gunneswaran served with confidence and displayed a higher degree of consistency to outgun Khade in straight sets.

Khade’s serve appeared to let him down and was broken thrice in the match.

Gunneswaran will now face James Duckworth of Australia, the seventh seed, who edged out Gastao Elias of Portugal (seeded 9) in a two-and-a-half hour encounter.

Britain’s Klein pulled off an upset, getting the better of sixth seed Soonwoo Kwon of Koera 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

The other Indian in the fray, Saketh Myneni, the 11th-seed, went down 3-6, 6-7 (3) to fifth-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.