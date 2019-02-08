Defending champions Railways, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh were amongst the winning teams on the opening day of the 9th Women National Hockey Championship in Hisar on Friday.

Railway Sports Promotion Board beat Rajasthan 12-0 in their first Pool A match.

Young striker Preeti Dubey starred for her team scoring four goals (12’, 30’, 38’, 51), while Priyanka Wankhede (2’, 37’, 52’) and Navjot Kaur (47’, 48’, 59’) scored thrice and Sushila Chanu (4’), Nikki Pradhan (53’) scored a goal each.

In another Pool A match, Karnataka beat Odisha 3-0. PA Pavithra (28’), Nisha PC (34’) and Leelavathy Mallamada MJ (53’) scored goals in the team’s fine victory.

In a Pool B match, Madhya Pradesh hammered Chhattisgarh 10-1. Karishma Singh (3’, 17’, 47’), Upasana Singh (6’), Narender Kaur (12’, 59’), Neelu Dadiya (22’), Anjali Gautam (25’, 26’), Pooja Rani (32’) scored goals in their team’s win while Balvinderkaur Mehra (53’) was the lone goal scorer for Chhattisgarh.

(Numbers in brackets indicate minute in which goal was scored)