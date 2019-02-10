Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, Maharashtra and Punjab registered wins in their respective pool matches on the third day of the ninth Senior Women’s National Championship (Division A) in Hisar, Haryana on Sunday.

In Pool A, Karnataka registered their second consecutive win by beating Hockey Coorg 3-0. With this win, Karnataka remained in the second spot in their pool with six points and are in contention for a spot in the quarter-finals of the competition.

In Pool B, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy secured a 3-1 win over Hockey Bhopal to register their second victory in as many games, while Maharashtra secured an emphatic 6-0 win over Central Reserve Police Force in a Pool C game.

Punjab later defeated Kerala Hockey 3-0 in a Pool D match to register their second win in as many games.