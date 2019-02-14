Netherlands’ Eva de Goede and Arthur van Doren of Belgium were, on Thursday, named the International Hockey Federation’s Players of the Year for 2018.

While de Goede, 29, was named the Female Player of the Year, van Doren, 24, won the Male Player of the Year award for the second year in a row.

Van Doren was one of four Belgian winners in the FIH Hockey Stars Awards for 2018. Last year, van Doren won both the Player and Rising Star of the Year Awards.

The 31-year-old Belgium goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch, a star performer in his team’s shoot-out triumph over the Netherlands in the World Cup final, won his second successive Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year title.

Arthur de Sloover’s good show in the Belgium defence won him the Male Rising Star of the Year award.

Belgium’s World Cup-winning head coach Shane McLeod was named Male Coach of the Year. The New Zealander had shared the award with the Netherlands coach Max Caldas, last year.

The Netherlands women’s team head coach Alyson Annan was named Female Coach of the Year for the second year in a row.

England’s Maddie Hinch, 30, was named Female Goalkeeper of the Year for a third year in a row.

The Female Rising Star Award went to the 22-year-old Argentina midfielder Lucina von der Heyde. It was the fourth time in five years that the Rising Star prize has been won by a player from Argentina, with Florencia Habif winning the award in 2014 before Maria Granatto claimed back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017.

Germany’s Michelle Meister was chosen by the FIH Officials Committee as Female Umpire of the Year and Poland’s Marcin Grochal won Male Umpire of the Year.

FIH President Narinder Batra said: “I wish to offer my sincere congratulations to all FIH Hockey Stars Award winners for their outstanding contributions to 2018, a special and hugely memorable year for our sport.

“To be named as the very best in the world in a chosen field, whether as a player, coach or an umpire, is an honour that recognises relentless dedication, hard work and sacrifice in order to attain such a high level.”