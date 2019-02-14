Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu sailed into the last four stage and was joined by Nagpur’s Vaishnavi Bhale and Ashmita Chaliha of Assam in the 83rd Senior National Badminton Championship here Thursday.



On a day when three pre-quarterfinals were postponed due to uneven court surface at the Assam Badminton Academy, Sindhu went about her business as usual, beating Riya Mookerjee 21-16, 21-7 in 28 minutes to progress to the semifinals.

The top seed from Hyderabad, a former champion, had opened her campaign with a 21-11, 21-13 win over Nagpur’s Malvika Bansod in the morning.

While it was an easy outing for Sindhu, Bhale and Chaliha had to ensure marathon matches to reach their first senior national semi-finals.

Bhale dug deep to eke out a hard-fought 19-21, 22-20, 21-11 win over third seed Shriyanshi Pardeshi while Chaliha showed great rearguard action to secure a 16-21, 21-17, 21-19 win over Aakarshi Kashyap in the quarters.

The 19-year-old left-hander, who claimed her first two senior international titles at the Dubai International Challenge and Tata Open International Challenge last year, was egged on by a vociferous crowd at the Assam Badminton Academy courts and she made the most of that support when it looked like the youngsters was running out of steam in the third game.

In between, Chaliha gave a glimpse in the array of strokes she possess as she won numerous points on flicks from the net and down the line smashes to set up a semi-final clash against Sindhu.

Bhale will face the winner of the remaining quarterfinal between Saina Nehwal and Neha Pandit. Nehwal, who had refused to play on the academy courts in the morning and waited till wooden court was laid in the main stadium, defeated Shruti Mundada of Maharahstra 21-11, 21-10 in the pre-quarterfinal encounter later in the day.

Lakshya Sen, Dharmamer advance

In men’s singles, Lakshya Sen and Kaushal Dharmamer progressed to the last four with straight game wins over their respective opponents.

While Sen defeated Aryamann Tandon 21-14 21-10, Dharmamer cut short Harsheel Dani’s superb run by notching up a 21-11, 21-19 win.

Earlier in the day, top seed Sameer Verma conceded a men’s singles encounter against Aryamann Tandon midway at 21-16 1-8 after aggravating an ankle strain.