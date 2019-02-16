KT Irfan of Kerala and his state-mate B Soumya emerged winners in the 20 km race walk in the 6th Open National Race Walking Championship in Chennai on Saturday.

Irfan won the race in a time of 1:26:18.00, well below the world championship qualification standard of 1:22:30.

He was followed by Devendar Singh of Haryana in second place and Sandeep Kumar, also from Haryana, in third place.

In the women’s event, Soumya won in a time of 1:40:25.00 while Priyanka of Uttar Pradesh and Ravina of Haryana took second and third place respectively.

The winners received a cash prize of Rs 50,000 while the runner-up got Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 for the bronze medallist.

There were a total of 86 participants from India, Chinese Taipei and Malaysia in the events.

This competition will serve as a trial for selection of race walkers in Asian Race walking Championship to be held at Naomi City on 17 March 2019.

The 50 km walk race for men and 10 km events for girls and boys would be held on Sunday.

Results: Men’s 20 km: K T Irfan 1:26:18.00, Devendar Singh 1:26:19.00, Sandeep Kumar 1:26:19.00.

Group ‘B’: Rahul Rohilla (Haryana) 1:30:37.00, Hardeep (Andaman & Nicobar) 1:34:39.00, Sonu Mishra (Punjab) 1:35:00.00

Women’s 20 km: B Soumya 1:40:25.00, Priyanka 1:41:20.00, Ravina 1:41:46.00