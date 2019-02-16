Anirban Lahiri is all set to miss the cut with disastrous seven-over after playing 33 holes on a rain-curtailed second day at the Genesis Open in California on Friday.

Lahiri had a long day as he played 18 holes for the first round along with 15 for the second round. He was lying 133rd after the first round with four-over 76 and slipped further to tied 142nd after Friday.

Apart from the wet weather and the cold, Lahiri’s putter also went cold as he missed a whole lot, at least five inside ten feet. The story continued in the second round.

Meanwhile, Justin Thomas was leading the pack having completed 12 holes in his second round and remained five under.

Tiger Woods, who is the host, had some good moments but not many. He had four straight birdies around the turn in the morning but that ended with a three-putt bogey at No. 12. He had four three-putts in the first round for a 70.

His highlight in the afternoon was a 45-foot eagle putt on the par-5 first to start his back nine. But he had bogeys on his next two holes to end his day at even par for the second round, and was one-under for the tournament. Woods at one-under with six holes left for the second round, is currently T-55th.

Kapur misses cut

Shiv Kapur missed out the match play action at the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 in Perth on Saturday by just one shot as he bogeyed his final hole in the third round.

A superb first nine after starting from the tenth saw him go five-under, but he bogeyed his final hole, the ninth and missed out. He shot four-under 68 for a total of 211 over 54 holes and ended T-26th.

Top-24 advanced to the match play stage. Also missing out was SSP Chawrasia (71) as he finished at three-under 213.

Sweden’s Per Langfors returned with a 64 to emerge as the 54-hole stroke play leader.