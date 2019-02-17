Defending champions Minerva Punjab FC said on Sunday they will consider moving court if three points are awarded to Real Kashmir for not playing their I-League match in Srinagar in the wake of Pulwama terror attack.

On Thursday, at least 40 Central Reserve Police Force paramilitary troopers were killed in a terror attack in Pulwama.

The I-League match was scheduled for Monday but Minerva Punjab said their foreign players have been advised by their respective countries’ embassies to pull out following the attack.

“If three points are given to Real Kashmir for the match despite failing to provide security assurances, then we will appeal the decision and consider moving to court for relief,” Minerva Punjab FC said in a statement.

The club said it had not received the assurances it had sought as far as security of its players are concerned.

“Minerva Punjab is ready to play the match at any safe venue. Minerva Punjab has asked home team and AIFF to produce written assurance/permission from Ministry of Home Affairs, GOI or Indian Army for the match to go ahead, which have not been given to us till now.

“In fact, no written safety assurance has been given by any authority at all. Therefore, we cannot be expected to travel to Srinagar at our own risk. When foreign players are being advised not to travel to the region, how can the club force them to travel based on verbal assurances,” it added.

“We believe it is not too much for a team to ask for a safe match venue to play.”