India were assured of five medals in the Makran Cup Boxing Tournament in Chabahar, Iran, after Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Satish Kumar (+91kg) and four others advanced to the semifinals of the event.

Satish, who is also a former Asian Games bronze-medallist, blanked Turkmenistan’s Baky Toychyyev 5-0 to enter the last-four stage, where he will square off against Eeman Ramzan. Others who entered the semifinals were Manjeet Singh Panghal (75kg), Sanjeet (91kg), Lalit Prasad (52kg) and Deepak (49kg).

Manjeet defeated Iraq’s Ameer Mohaisen 5-0 to enter the semi-finals, while Sanjeet (91kg), the gold-medallist from last year’s India Open, got the better of Hungary’s Adam Hamori in the quarter-finals.

Lalit Prasad (52kg), the reigning national champion, had no trouble going past Mahdi Habibi 5-0. Deepak defeated Beigi Mir.