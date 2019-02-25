Jasprit Bumrah, on Sunday, defended Umesh Yadav after the latter gave away 14 runs in the final over that helped Australia win the first T20I by three wickets.

Bumrah bowled a superb 19th over, wherein he gave away only two runs. Yadav failed to defend 14 in the final over and Australia went past the target of 127.

“This happens, death bowling is always difficult in any situation. It always goes both ways and it’s sometimes 50-50,” Bumrah said at the post-match press conference.

“You try your best, and you’re clear in your execution. Some days it works, some days it doesn’t. Nothing to be worried. We wanted to close the game in our favour but it’s okay,” Bumrah, who took 3/16 in four overs with 18 dot balls, said.

Bumrah pointed out that Australia, having won the toss and bowling first, had the advantage of knowing how they needed to bat on a sluggish Visakhapatnam pitch.

“It’s a little different, once you know your target. It was a small target, so once you hit one boundary, then you don’t need to take a lot of risks. At first, we were still figuring out what is the safe total, so I think that was a difference, maybe. They were were rotating the strikes after hitting a boundary.”

Bumrah further said around 140-145 would have been a par score on this wicket.

“We almost pulled off this game. But on this wicket, around 140-145 would have been a very good score. There was low bounce and it was difficult to hit big shots. It’s always difficult to chase on these kind of wickets,” he said.

‘We were 15-20 runs short’

Bumrah agreed with his skipper, Virat Kohli, that India were 15 to 20 runs short of the par-score.

“We were short by 15-20 runs, but we had a fighting total. Everybody could have taken a little more responsibility but this happens in the game of cricket. We lost two-three wickets more than we wanted to, but we backed our team.”

On his bowling, Bumrah said, “I was just focusing on what my strengths are, what the wicket was. Because the wicket was a little difficult to bat on. It’s not easy to score heavily on this wicket.”

Dhoni refused to take singles to guard Yuzvendra Chahal in the last two overs in India’s innings.

“We were just trying our best. He was just trying to take the game deep and trying to get us to a safe total which he tried. I think he gave us a total something we could fight for.”

Opener KL Rahul hit a fifty on his comeback and he said it would increase the competition for the opener’s slot which is good.

“It’s always good when you got competition in the team. He (Rahul) looked the best batsman. He was playing with a lot of composure. He started off playing good shots and he was paying conventional shots. So it’s very good when a player like him is back in form.”