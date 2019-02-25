India’s Saurav Ghosal entered the men’s pre-quarterfinals of the ongoing PSA World Squash Championship in Chicago while compatriot Joshna Chinappa crashed out of the women’s event .

Ghosal now remains the lone Indian in the fray. Sourav, seeded 11th, defeated France’s Lucas Serme 13-11 11-6 11-8 in his second round match that lasted 48 minutes on Sunday. He will now play unseeded Joel Makin of Wales in the next round.

.@SauravGhosal shares his thoughts after his second round at the World Championships 🎙 pic.twitter.com/orGbdwxfgn — PSA World Championships (@PSAWorldChamps) February 25, 2019

In the women’s event, 14th seed Chinappa suffered a shock defeat against the Hong Kong 18th seed Joey Chan 10-12 7-11 7-11 in the second round.