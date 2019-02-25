India’s Saurav Ghosal entered the men’s pre-quarterfinals of the ongoing PSA World Squash Championship in Chicago while compatriot Joshna Chinappa crashed out of the women’s event .
Ghosal now remains the lone Indian in the fray. Sourav, seeded 11th, defeated France’s Lucas Serme 13-11 11-6 11-8 in his second round match that lasted 48 minutes on Sunday. He will now play unseeded Joel Makin of Wales in the next round.
In the women’s event, 14th seed Chinappa suffered a shock defeat against the Hong Kong 18th seed Joey Chan 10-12 7-11 7-11 in the second round.