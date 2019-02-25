Indian medium pacer Shikha Pandey has credited coach WV Raman for helping her register career-best figures in the series-clinching win over England in the second ODI of the ICC Women’s Championship on Monday.

Snubbed from last year’s World T20 squad, Pandey returned to the side with a bang and registered career-best figures of 4/18 to help India beat world champions England by seven wickets and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

“There were a few technical issues, which were brought to my notice by Raman Sir. I was very surprised that I did not realise those [issues]. He has been that reassuring face in the dressing room,” Pandey said.

“He is someone who you can speak to about bowling and he is always there with an opinion about it. I would say, he caught the flaw in my bowling during the Challengers [he had come down to see the Challengers]. Those minute things actually helped a lot,” she added.

Pandey isn’t the first one to hail Raman for his contributions. After India’s victory in the first ODI last Friday, Player of the Match Ekta Bisht credited the coach for her success. “Whenever Raman sir finds any fault, he makes it a point to come and rectify those errors. He stresses on little points and that helps us,” Bisht had said.

Pandey and senior pacer Jhulan Goswami [4/30] wreaked havoc with the new ball to bowl England out for 161, a target India chased down in the 42nd over by losing just three wickets.

“I am always happy if medium pacers take wickets. Today, we [me and Goswami] picked up eight. I would commend ourselves for taking eight wickets, especially on Indian pitches which are not very pacer friendly. We are working very hard and I am happy that results are coming. I hope it continues,” she said.

Learning from Goswami

Pandey was also full of praise for Goswami, saying she had learnt a lot from the senior pacer over the years.

“I have learnt a lot from her [Goswami]. Her work ethics, for example. She is 35-36 and for her to continue her international career and bowl so well...as a youngster when I came into the side, I could learn from her. I could learn from the way she fights back in her second spell,” she said.

“There are lot of things, the list is really long. For me it has been her work ethics. She is such a team player and is always ready for the team. If I could emulate 10 per cent of that, I would be doing a great job.”

Pandey said she wasn’t trying to prove a point to her critics with her performance on Monday, especially after the World T20 snub.

“I know from where this is coming from. Normally, I do not celebrate my wickets as much. It’s just that getting dropped from the World T20 side was something which was not in my hands,” said Pandey.

“I seem to be bowling well in the nets and I am just taking that confidence into matches. I wouldn’t say that getting dropped from the T20 side has sparked something in me, that was never the case,” she added.