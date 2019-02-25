Commonwealth Games champion weightlifter Punam Yadav claimed a gold medal on the fourth day of the 71st Men and 34th Women Senior National championship in Vishakhapatnam on Monday.

Railway’s Punam, who had clinched the gold medal at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in 63 kg last year, lifted a total of 220 kg [snatch 99 kgs and clean & jerk 121 kgs] to win the yellow metal in the women’s 81 kg category.

Delhi’s Seema won silver [snatch 97 kgs; clean & jerk 121 kgs] and Manpreet Kaur of Punjab bagged the bronze medal [snatch 96 kgs; clean & jerk 119 kgs].

In the men’s 73 kg category, West Bengal’s Achinta Sheuli won gold [snatch 135 kgs; clean & jerk 165 kgs].

Akshay Gaikwad, representing Maharastra, claimed the silver [snatch 133 kgs; clean & jerk 164 kgs] and M Ranjan of Tamil Nadu bagged bronze [snatch 127 kgs; clean & jerk 165 kgs].

In the men’s 81 kg category, Assam weightlifter Papul Changmai secured the gold [snatch 140 kgs; clean & jerk 180 kgs], while Sambo Lapung, representing Services, grabbed silver [snatch 145 kgs; clean & jerk 171 kgs].

Punjab’s Amarjit Guru won the bronze medal [snatch 142 kgs; clean & jerk 171 kgs].