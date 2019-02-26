Commonwealth Games silver meal-winning duo of Manish Kaushik (60 kg) and Satish Kumar (+91 kg) were among the six Indian boxers advanced to the finals of the Makran Cup in Chabahar, Iran.

In the semi-final bouts held on Monday evening, the other boxers who made the finals were Deepak Singh (49 kg), P Lalitha Prasad (52 kg), Sanjeet (91 kg), and Manjeet Singh Panghal (75 kg).

Kaushik, a national champion, defeated Ashkan Reizai 4-1. He will face Danial Baksh Shah in the final on Wednesday. Tuesday is the official rest day at the tournament.

Satish, who is also a former Asian Games bronze-medallist, defeated Eeman Ramazan 5-0, and will face Mohammed Mlias in the summit clash.

Deepak defeated Malek Ammari 5-0 to set up a clash with Jaafer Naseri in the final.

Prasad beat Filipino Marvin Tobamo 5-0. In the final, he will square off against Omid Safa Ahmadi.

Sanjeet, an India Open gold-medallist last year, blanked Pourya Amiri 5-0. He will fight for the gold medal with Ehsan Bahani Rouz.

Debutant Manjeet defeated Sina Safdarian to enter the final, where he will be up against Ahmed Ghoussoun of Syria.

Rohit Tokas (64 kg) and Duryodhan Singh Negi (69 kg) lost to Bagher Faraji and Ali Moradi, respectively, to finish their campaigns with bronze medals.