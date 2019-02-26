East Bengal received a severe jolt when their striker Jobby Justin was on Tuesday handed interim suspension along with Aizawl’s Kareem Nurain for their ugly spats during Monday’s I-League clash in Kolkata.

The Red-and-Gold brigade’s title aspiration virtually went up in smoke after their back-to-back draws against Churchill Brothers and Aizawl FC, which also concluded their home stretch. East Bengal drew 1-1 with Aizawl at the Salt Lake Stadium, which hurt their chances of winning the I-League.

The interim suspension will last till March 3 when the AIFF disciplinary committee meets.

East Bengal’s top-scorer will miss at least two matches – against Real Kashmir and Minerva Punjab.

Justin was found spitting on Nurain after an ugly second-half tackle, while the Nigerian was involved in a fight with East Bengal top defender Borja Gomez.

East Bengal are seven points behind leaders Chennai City FC with a match in hand.