India bagged a rich haul of four gold, three silver and three bronze medals at the third ISSF International Solidarity Archery Championship in Dhaka on Tuesday.

In the compound individual girls event, Pragati won the gold while Isha Pawar settled for a bronze. Pragati also returned with two silver medals from the team and mixed pair events.

India got a second gold when recurve boys team of Paras Hooda, Bishal Changmai and Karni Singh Chouhan secured the top spot, defeating hosts Bangladesh. Recurve mixed pair of Paras Hooda and Komalika Bari earned India a third gold by beating Iran in a one-sided final.

Bishal Changmai [recurve boys] and Kamolika Bari [recurve girls] also bagged individual bronze medals. Recurve girls’ team of R Kamolika Bari, Amanpreet Kaur and Ridhi lost to Iran to bag a silver.

Compound boys team consisting of Ritik Chahal, Prathamesh Smadhan Jawkar and Chirag Vidyarthi defeated Bangladesh in the final to bag one more gold for India. Compound girls team of Isha Pawar, Pragati and Sanchita Tiwari grabbed the silver medal after losing to Bangladesh.

Compound mixed pair of Prathamesh and Pragati lost to a German pair to settle for a silver medal.