Indian golfer Shiv Kapur is relishing the opportunity to play alongside former New Zealand cricket captain Stephen Fleming at the New Zealand Open starting on Thursday.

Kapur, 37, will make his debut at the $850,000 (approx) event, which is slated to take place at the scenic Millbrook Resort and The Hills.

Kapur, a four-time Asian Tour winner, is known for his love for cricket and he took time off to participate in a cricket match at the Millbrook Cricket Ground on Monday.

“Stephen and I have known each other for a few years now. We have been talking about playing together for a couple of years now and it’s great that it’s happening this time,” he said.

“We played in a cricket match at the Millbrook Cricket Ground earlier this week and we have been paired together in the tournament as well. He is one of my childhood heroes on the cricket field and to be able to partner with him is a real honour for me.”

Kapur said he is looking forward to his “favourite tournament of the year”.

“I had a lot of high expectations of New Zealand after all that I had heard and it has definitely lived up to the hype and so much more now that I am here. I think it’s by far the prettiest place in the world to play golf,” he said.

“The tournament format and all that goes on around the event, it definitely gets my vote as my favourite tournament of the year.”

The tournament also hosts 152 amateur players, each partnering with a Professional in a two-man best-ball event, competing for the NZ Pro-Am Championship.

Notable Pro-Am celebrities include Black Caps legend Stephen Fleming, former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting, Tom Walsh, the world indoor and outdoor champion shot putter and newly crowned New Zealand Sportsman of The Year, as well as Hayden Paddon, a former World Rally Championship driver.