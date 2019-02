Real Kashmir coach David Robertson Wednesday expressed disappointment that the I-League fixture against Minerva Punjab in Srinagar in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack did not go ahead last week.

Robertson is in the national capital with his team for the rescheduled clash against East Bengal, which was originally slated to be held in Srinagar but was subsequently moved out in view of the prevailing uncertainty in the Kashmir valley.

“No idea about what is happening with the Minerva clash. It’s in the hands of the AIFF and they will make the decision,” Robertson said on the eve of the game.

“It was disappointing not to play the game (Minerva). There was a game which was snowed off and then there was on game where the team didn’t show up. But then you just focus on the matches ahead.”

Having pulled out of their game, Minerva Punjab had filed a writ petition in Delhi High Court in anticipation that the AIFF might award three points to RKFC, counting their withdrawal as a forfeiture.

However, the court asked the club to take the matter to the league committee, which had referred it to SC’s executive committee. Justifying its withdrawal, Minerva had stated that it was not provided written security assurances and the club refused to give up on points.

Kicking off their debut season on a note that left many pleasantly surprised, Real Kashmir’s form of late has been a bit wobbly, having to contend with two successive draws on the road.

“Before the season started we wanted to get as many points on the board as possible. We have had a fantastic season. If you get so close and don’t win you are more disappointed. If we could have held our own again Arrows the position would have been different,” Robertson said.

Talking about the change of venue East Bengal gaffer Alejandro Menendez said, “This is better for everyone. Now we are going to play in Delhi. All players will play without thinking of anything else and focus on the game.”