India opener KL Rahul on Wednesday said the controversy over his remarks on women during a TV chat show humbled him.

Rahul and Hardik Pandya were provisionally suspended for their comments on Koffee with Karan, a chat show hosted by Bollywood director Karan Johar. Their bans were later revoked but they still face an inquiry.

“It was a hard time, no doubt. I mean, as a player, as a person, everyone has to go through difficult times and it was my time to go through that and, like I said, it gave me time to reflect on my game, on myself. I have always been someone who takes things as it comes,” said Rahul after the second and final T20I against Australia.

India lost the short series 0-2 but Rahul made a successful comeback with scores of 47 and 50. After he was sent back from Australia, Rahul was given the opportunity to regain form in the India A home series against England Lions and he made it count.

“It has humbled me a little bit and, you know, [made me] respect the opportunity that I have gotten to play for the country. The dream of every kid is to play for the country and I am no different,” he said.

“Just to value where I am, just to keep making opportunities count and put my head down and keep working on my cricket.”

Rahul said the India A stint under coach Rahul Dravid helped him immensely.

“I got some time off from international cricket, so I could come back to India and reflect on what was not going right for me. Fortunately, I got to play some India A games where the pressure is a bit less and where I could focus on my skill and my technique.

“Got to spend a lot of time with Rahul Dravid, working on my game and chatting about cricket. He helped a lot in the five games I played for India A. The time I have spent in the middle has helped. It is nice to be back with the boys and back in blue,” he said.