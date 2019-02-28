Former world champion Peter Ebdon of England edged out compatriot Ben Wollaston by four frames to three in the fifth Indian Open world ranking snooker tournament in Kochi.

In other matches played on Thursday, Belgian Luca Brecel, known as “The Belgium Bullet” outplayed Ian Burns (England) 4-0 while Luke Simmonds (England) had a similar result against Mei Xiwen of China.

Elliot Slessor (England) bounced back from being two frames down to register a 4-3 win against countryman David Gilbert, while Iran’s Hossien Vafaei had to work hard to get past Dominic Dale (Wales) 4-3.

Graeme Dott (Scotland) got a walk over from Alexander Ursenbacher (Switzerland). The 16-year old Indian Digvijay Kadian enjoyed a lead of 25 points in the first two frames, but couldn’t make much headway and went down by four frames to nil to Andrew Higginson of England.

In another match, Scotland’s Scott Donaldson routed Englishman Jimmy Robertson 4-0. In the afternoon session, China’s Yuan SiJun (China) thrashed Malaysia’s Thor Chuan Leong 4-0 and the 2019 BetVictor Snooker shootout champion Thepchaiya Un-Nooh (Thailand) had no trouble overcoming his higher ranked opponent Michael Holt (England) 4-2.

Later, England’s Craig Steadman held off the challenge from China’s Zhang Yong, winning 4-3.