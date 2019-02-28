Two late bogeys pegged him back but Ajeetesh Sandhu did enough to emerge as the best-placed Indian at tied-25th after the opening round of the 100th New Zealand Open in Queenstown on Thursday.

On course for a fine opening round, Sandhu dropped two late bogeys in the last four holes to finish with three-under 69.

While Sandhu was placed tied-25th, Shiv Kapur and Khalin Joshi shot two-under 70 each to be tied-42nd and Viraj Madappa was tied-110th – all playing at the par-72 Hills course. Chikkarangappa (71) and Rahil Gangjee (73) were tied-59th and 87th respectively while playing at the par-71 Millbrook Resort course.

Sandhu playing in the same foursome as Kapur, besides two amateurs including former New Zealand cricket captain Stephen Fleming, started briskly with four birdies on front nine. He added a fifth on 10th but later bogeyed 15th and 18th.

Kapur had three birdies on first five holes before hitting a roadblock with a double on sixth and bogey on seventh. On the back nine he made some amends with birdies on 13th, 15th and 17th, but dropped a shot on 14th and finished with 70. Joshi had four birdies against two bogeys in his 70.

There are a total of 152 professionals and 152 amateurs taking part in the event. The first two rounds will alternate between the par-71 course at Millbrook Resort and the par-72 course at The Hills.

A cut will be made after 36 holes and the top 60 players plus ties will go on to compete in the final two rounds at The Hills.