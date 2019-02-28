England fast bowler Katherine Brunt Thursday said trusting her skills reaped dividends as she returned with a five-wicket haul to help the visitors register a two-wicket win over India in the third and final ODI in Mumbai.

The 33-year-old produced exceptional figures of 5/28 to restrict the hosts to 205/8 after a strong start. England chased down the target thanks to Danni Wyatt’s (56) half century and avoided a whitewash in the three-match series.

“In the first game, bowled one of my best 8-10 overs that I have bowled in my career, especially out here, so not getting a wicket was disheartening. In the second game, it did not go my way and probably, I tried a bit too hard,” Brunt told reporters.

“So today [I] was finding in-between and being more relaxed and trusting my skill. (And) It worked out.”

India were cruising at 129/1 when Brunt picked up four wickets, conceding just six runs to register her third-best ODI bowling figures and reduce the hosts to 150/7.

Brunt also praised Wyatt, saying the all-rounder showed a lot of character. “When I came back-on [to bowl] I got three quick wickets in my second spell [and] it seemed to slow things down. And then I thought Danni Wyatt’s innings, she showed a lot of character today,” said Brunt when asked what was the turning point in the match.

“Not necessarily [she played] the way she loves to play, but she put in her performance for the team and I thought she did really well and we are proud of her.”

Brunt said the team was now looking forward to the three-match T20 series, which begins in Guwahati on March 4.