Domestic giants Mumbai on Thursday defeated Saurashtra by eight runs to advance to the knockout stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy from Group C.

Mumbai now have 20 points from six games, while Railways are on the top of the table with 20 points, but have played a match less. Saurashtra are in the third spot, with 12 points and a game in hand.

After being bundled out for 147, Mumbai bowlers, led by the experienced Shardul Thakur [3/30], showed a lot of character to shoot out Saurashtra for 139 in 19.5 overs at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Other Mumbai bowlers – pacers Dhawal Kulkarni [2/23], Tushar Deshpande [2/24] and spinner Shams Mulani [1/28] – played their parts to perfection.

For Saurashtra, Robin Uthappa staged a lone fight with a 41-ball 57 [6 x 4 and 1 x6] but the other batsmen faltered. Left-handed batsman Arpit Vasavada chipped in with a 27-ball 36, but that wasn’t enough to take his side home.

Earlier, put into bat, Mumbai were bowled out for 147, with youngster Prithvi Shaw [36] and one-down batsman Shreyas Iyer [36] shinning with the bat.

Surya Kumar Yadav contributed a gritty 29 and later all-rounder Akash Parkar [20] ensured that the Vinayak Samant-coached side neared the 150-run mark.

Andhra Pradesh upset Jharkhand

Andhra Pradesh pulled off a major upset, beating Jharkhand by three runs to end their four-match winning streak in a Group ‘A’ match in Mulapadu on Thursday.

In another match, Kerala thrashed Nagaland by 10 wickets to go to the top of the standings following Jharkhand’s surprise loss, while Jammu & Kashmir defeated Manipur by eight wickets.

The Andhra-Jharkhand match was a thriller, with the hosts picking up three wickets in the final over to emerge victorious. Andhra had earlier posted 179 all out in 19.5 overs, riding on some late fireworks from Karn Sharma [30, 15 balls, 2X2, 2X6].

Earlier, M Pranith led the way with a blistering 43 off 17 balls [6X4, 3X6] before Andhra lost their way, losing wickets in the middle phase.

In reply, Jharkhand didn’t get the start they would have liked as skipper Ishan Kishan [12] fell after hitting two boundaries, as did Virat Singh [17].

The experienced Saurabh Tiwary put the innings back on track with some powerful hitting and got support from Kumar Deobrat [27, 1X4, 3X6] in a quickfire 38-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Later, Tiwary and Ishank Jaggi [19, 2X4] added 38 crucial runs for the fifth wicket before the latter was stumped by KS Bharat.

Tiwary kept fighting and appeared set to take the team home in the company of Monu Kumar [16, 7 balls, 2X6], before things went downhill. Tiwary was run-out when he and Kumar tried to steal a single in the penultimate over.

Left-arm medium-pacer Prithvi Raj bowled a brilliant final over, picking up the wickets of Shahbaz Nadeem [1] and Monu Kumar before No 11 Rahul Shukla ran himself out.

Kerala, Jharkhand and Delhi are on 16 points with one game to go and everything to play for. Kerala and Jharkhand meet in the final round-robin clash on March 2.

Uttar Pradesh thrash Uttarakhand

Samarth Singh [75] and Akshdeep Nath [70] blasted fifties before Saurabh Kumar took a five-wicket haul to guide Uttar Pradesh to a huge 118-run win over Uttarakhand in a Group E match in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Put in to bat, Uttar Pradesh rode on Singh and Nath’s contributions to post a massive 209/6 in 20 overs. They then bundled out Uttarakhand for 91.

Singh hit seven boundaries and three sixes, while Nath’s innings was laced with 10 fours and a maximum. Saurabh Kumar shined with the ball for UP, returning with the figures of 5/28.

Uttarakhand failed to stitch together partnerships, losing wickets in regular intervals. Saurabh Rawat was the top-scorer with 30 runs. Uttar Pradesh sit on top of the table with 20 points.

At the Palam B stadium, Maharashtra captain Rahul Tripathi led from the front as his team thrashed Baroda by eight wickets to inch closer to the Super League.

Set a target of 164 runs, Maharashtra openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Tripathi provided a solid start to their side with a 98-run partnership.

Tripathi scored 70 off 49 balls, his innings studded with seven fours and a maximum, while Gaikwad scored 48 off 37 balls with the help of five boundaries.

Earlier, Baroda’s top-order made a decent contribution to take their side to 163. Maharashtra are second in the points table with 20 points.

In another match, Tripura registered their maiden victory with an eight-wicket win over Puducherry. Chasing a modest target of 103, Tripura cruised home with three overs to spare on the back of Udiyan Bose’s unbeaten 72 off 54 balls.

Asked to bat first, Puducherry were 70/1. But Tripura’s bowling attack, led by Rana Dutta, restricted Puducherry to a paltry 102 as they lost eight wickets for just 32 runs. Both Tripura and Puducherry sit at the bottom of the table with four points each.

In another Group E match, Vikas Hathwala’s unbeaten 61 helped Services register a four-wicket win over Hyderabad.

Put into bat, Hyderabad struggled to 135/8 in 20 overs with captain Akshath Reddy [34] emerging as the highest scorer, followed by Telukupalli Ravi Teja unbeaten on 31.

For Services, Hathwala shined with the bat. His unbeaten knock of 61, comprising six fours and a six, helped Services reach the total with two balls to spare.