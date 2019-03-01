Defending champion John Higgins of Scotland outlasted Iran’s Hossein Vafaei by four frames to three to book a spot in the pre-quarterfinals of the 5th Indian Open snooker tournament in Kochi on Friday.

Former world champion Peter Ebdon of England went down 1-4 to compatriot Sam Craige, while Zhao Xintong of China, who made a break of 140 on Thursday, lost 2-4 to experienced Englishman Anthony Hamilton.

In the morning session, Li Hang (China) posted a 4-2 win over Joe Perry 4-2 while Lu Ning (China) blanked countryman Yan Bingtao 4-0.

Andy Hicks [England] put it past Eden Sharav (Israel) 4-2 and Luke Simmonds (England) went down fighting to Lyu Haotian (China) 3-4.

The 2019 BetVictor snooker shootout champion Thepchaiya Un-Nooh (Thailand) lost to Graeme Dott (Scotland) by 1-4.

In matches played Thursday, Xintong beat Sam Baird of England 4-2 while Higgins outplayed young Welshman Duane Jones 3-0 and Joe Swail (Northern Island) posted a 4-3 win against Jack Lisowski (England).