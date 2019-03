Sanju produced a hattrick as the Indian women’s team romped to a massive 10-0 victory against Turkmenistan in their second match of the Turkish Women’s Cup in Alanya on Friday.

Sanju (17th, 37th, 71st) was the highest scorer of the match, Anju Tamang (51st, 83rd) and Ranjana (60th, 62nd) got a brace each to their name, while Dangmei Grace (7th), Sumithra (77th) and Indumathi Kathiresan (87th) also scored one goal each.

India thus bounced back from their 0-1 defeat against Uzbekistan on Wednesday.

India started off with a bang, as Dangmei put the team in front in the seventh minute itself. Around 10 minutes later, Sanju added the second, before making it 3-0 for India minutes before the half-time break.

The team, led by Indumathi in this match, increased the tempo in the second half, as Grace and Ranjana combined again to add two more. Notably, the 71st-minute goal marked the hat-trick for Sanju, and also the third assist of the match for right-back Dalima Chhibber. Sumithra, Anju and captain Indumathi added three more goals to take India to double figures in the game.

India are next set to face Romania on Sunday.