Shillong Lajong FC will look to move away from the relegation zone as they face former champions Aizawl FC in the I-League in New Delhi on Monday.

The visitors will be aiming to win this game and the next to avoid the last two relegation spots, provided some other results in the league go their way as well.

Aizawl are sitting in eighth spot with 18 points from as many games and with two wins in their last four games, look safe for a mid-table finish.

They have picked themselves up and dished out some solid performances after the arrival of their new coach Stanley Rosario in the latter stages of the league.

Two players in particular, Liberian Ansumanah Kromah and local talent Mapuia, have been the pick of their players.

Speaking at the match eve press conference, coach Rozario said, “I am happy that I’m out of relegation. That is more important and so I came here and helped the team. We moved the team from bottom to up and qualified for Super Cup.

“Shillong Lajong is in the relegation zone and they will come up strong because they want points. Tomorrow’s match is very important for us as it is going to be a North-Eastern derby. I am confident about my boys. They will be taking the three points tomorrow.”

Rozario’s counterpart Alison Khasyntiew of Shillong seemed to be well aware of the herculean task at hand but was full of hope.

“We have two games left in this league, one with Aizawl tomorrow and next game is a home game with Mohun Bagan and if we win both these matches then we might be out of relegation. We have to work very hard tomorrow against Aizawl.”