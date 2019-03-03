England will look to take the confidence it gained from their win in the final ODI into the three-match T20I series against India starting in Guwahati on Monday, skipper Heather Knight said.

“In the first two games we did not get going, it started slowly and to get that win in the final ODI was nice for the team and hopefully it will help in changing the momentum for the team,” Knight told reporters on the eve of the first T20I.

England lost the preceding three-match ODI series 1-2 in Mumbai, with their solitary win coming in the final game.

“Obviously it’s a new format, the girls are really excited and it gives us an opportunity to express ourselves and put in a really strong performance in the T20s.”

The Women’s T20 World Cup is slated to be played next year and the England team would look to work on the combination in the three games against India.

“Obviously T20 World Cup is close, we would be looking at what our best team is. It is another opportunity for us to play against quality opposition, we have been quite successful against India in the T20’s but under the new coach [W V Raman] they are a much-improved side.”

Squads

India: Smriti Mandhana (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy, Anuja Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (w), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Harleen Deol, Bharati Fulmali, Komal Zanzad.



England: Amy Ellen Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield (w), Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Danielle Wyatt, Georgia Elwiss, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Alex Hartley, Kate Cross, Linsey Smith, Freya Davies, Laura Marsh, Sophia Dunkley Brown.