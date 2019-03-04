India’s Gaganjeet Bhullar slipped after spending some time in the top 3, a disastrous start in Monday’s final round leading to a tied-27th finish at the Oman Open in Muscat.

Hit by a bogey-bogey start followed by a double on fourth, he fell from four-under where he was after 54 holes to even par in a matter of four holes.

Bhullar went on to finish the day at six-over 78 as he birdied the 12th, but again double bogeyed 15th and bogeyed the 16th.

Shubhankar Sharma, the other Indian to make the cut, also shot 78 with three birdies, seven bogeys and a double bogey. He finished tied 67th.

Bhullar is now headed to the Qatar Masters, while Sharma takes a break.

Lahiri collapses at Palm Beach

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri had a forgettable final day with a five-over 75 to finish a disappointing tied-59th at the Honda Classic at Palm Beach on Monday.

After being in the running for a decent finish with rounds of 67, 70 and 71, Lahiri stumbled on the final day for a total of three-over 283.

The two birdies on the second and third holes were Lahiri’s only bright spots of the day. On the par-4 second, he reached the green in two but had a 35-footer for birdie and he rolled it in.

On the next hole, Lahiri had an 11-footer for an eagle following a great second shot. He failed to make it but still managed a birdie. That was the last of the gains he had and he made five bogeys and an eagle in all.