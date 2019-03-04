Aizawl defeated Shillong Lajong 4-1 in an I-League encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on Monday.

This meant that Lajong remained stuck at the bottom of the 11-team I-League with 11 points from 19 matches and cannot catch Gokulam Kerala and Minerva Punjab above them. It remains to be seen if the Shillong side will be relegated, come the end of the season.

With 21 points from 19 games, Aizawl are now in eighth position.

For Aizawl, Liberian striker Ansumanah Kromah scored a brace (40th and 83rd) while Mapuia (81st) and Isak (89th) also found the target. Donboklang Lyngdoh scored the consolation injury-time goal for Lajong.

Aizawl dominated the match from the beginning. In the 28th minute, a wonderful Isak cross from the right saw a header from Hmingthan Mawia blocked by Kenstar Kharsong in the Lajong defence.

In the 40th minute, however, Kenstar was adjudged to have brought down Kromah inside the box. Kromah stepped up to convert it without much fuss.

The second half also saw Aizawl having more possession and Mapuia’s entry in the 64th minute brought even more drive in the Aizawl attack.

Isak had a good chance to score in the 70th minute when the ball fell favourably for him near the top of the box but his volley went well over.

Mapuia missed a golden chance to double the lead for Aizawl in the 76th minute but keeper Neithoville Chalieu did well to thwart the attempt from a one-on-one situation. But, he achieved his goal in the 81st minute.

It was Isak’s delivery into the box from the right, which fell invitingly for Mapuia who made no mistake to head home.

The third goal came two minutes later as a Kenstar backpass to Chalieu went horribly wrong for the keeper and the Liberian poacher Kromah made him pay, scoring his eighth goal of the season.

Isak finally got a well-deserved goal for himself. After a brilliant solo run along the box, he unleashed from the top of the box to bulge the Lajong net with a minute left in the regulation time.

Lajong’s first shot on target was affected seconds later by Samuel Lalmuanpuia and they finally had something to show in the third minute of injury time. Substitute Donbok broke away from his marker inside the box on the left, following a lovely ball from Sheen, to send past Aizawl keeper Gurpreet Singh into the left corner.