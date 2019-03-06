Top order-batsman Andy Balbirnie smashed a brilliant unbeaten 145 to steer Ireland to a four-wicket win over Afghanistan in the third ODI in Dehradun on Tuesday.

The win meant that Ireland leveled the five-match series 1-1 after the second game was washed out.

Balbirnie anchored Ireland’s innings after coming to bat at No 3 at the fall of captain William Porterfield [3]. Ireland had scored 13 from 2.4 overs then.

Chasing 257 on a sluggish wicket, Balbirnie smashed eight fours and as many sixes during his 136-ball unbeaten knock to take his side home with one over to spare.

Earlier, Afghanistan recovered from 74/5 on the back of Najibullah Zadran’s first ODI hundred and a composed 75 by captain Asghar Afghan to post 256/8.

Zadran hit an unbeaten 104 off 98 deliveries with the help of five sixes and as many fours.

Afghanistan had won the first match by 5 wickets on February 28.