The outcome of East Bengal’s I-League title-deciding match on Saturday will have no bearing on the fate of their Spanish coach Alejandro Menendez who was on Wednesday handed a two-year extension by the club.

East Bengal can win their maiden I-League title if they beat Gokulam in Kozhikode on Saturday and Chennai City either lose or draw against Minerva Punjab in Coimbatore on the same day.

“The dominating performance by the team this season guided by our Head Coach Alejandro is taking the team in the right direction,” East Bengal chairman Ajit Isaac said in a statement.

When the former Real Madrid Castilla coach took the reigns of East Bengal this I-League season, he had his task cut out but he managed to bring in a significant improvement which led the team to be a string title contender.

The coach has been able to produce the best from the new players and groom players to represent India at international level.

Commenting on the contract renewal, the 52-year-old Menendez said: “I believe in the new management Quess Corp, for the support and trust they have built in me and I am delighted to continue this relationship for next two years and build Quess East Bengal FC as a world class club.