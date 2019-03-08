Karnataka began their Super League campaign of the Syed Munshtaq Ali T20 tournament in style by defeating domestic giants Mumbai by nine wickets in a Group B match at Indore on Friday.

Karnataka bowlers put up a spirited show and restricted Mumbai for a paltry 97 for nine in their 20 overs with pacer R Vinay Kumar (2/15) and right-arm medium pacer Manoj Bhadange (2/11) picking up two wickets apiece.

Opting to bat at the Holkar Stadium, Mumbai lost out-of-form opener Prithvi Shaw (0) in the first over itself.

The Vinayak Samant-coached team then lost four wickets in quick succession – Siddhesh Lad (13), Surya Kumar Yadav (14), skipper Shreyas Iyer (10) and Aditya Tare (0) with Mumbai losing half of their side for just 39 runs.

All-rounder Shubham Ranjane (15) and Akash Parkar (22) tried to rebuild the innings with a 25-run stand before Ranjane was trapped in front of the wicket by leg-spinner KC Cariappa as Mumbai lost their sixth wicket for 64 runs.

After that, Mumbai’s lower middle-order also faltered as they failed to cross the 100-run mark.

The chase was a walk in the park as Karnataka overhauled the total in just 13.2 overs by losing just one wicket.

Openers Rohan Kadam (62 not out off 45 balls) and BR Sharath (25 off 31 balls) took the experienced Mumbai attack to task and laid the foundation stone for the win with a 79-run stand for the first wicket.

One down Mayank Agarwal (7 not out) then took Karnataka home in the company of Kadam, who stuck eight fours and a six.

Bengal also started their campaign on a winning note after beating Railways by six wickets.

Chasing a modest 143, opener Shreevats Goswami’s 80 helped Bengal overhaul the target with ease.

Meanwhile, Vidarbha bowlers wreaked havoc as they shot out Delhi for a meagre 83, with pacers Umesh Yadav, Srikant Wagh and Yash Thakur picking up two wickets each.

Vidarbha lost just a lone wicket and chased down the target with ease to collect all four points.

Later, Jharkhand bowlers held their nerves to defeat Gujarat by one run in a thrilling contest.

Brief Scores:

At Holkar Stadium: Mumbai 97 for 9 in 20 overs (Akash Parkar 22, Shubham Ranjane 15; Manoj Bhadange 2/11, R Vinay Kumar 2/15) lost to Karnataka 98 for 1 in 13.2 overs (Rohan Kadam 62 not out, BR Sharath 25; Siddhesh Lad 1/12) by 9 wickets. Karnataka 4 points, Mumbai 0 points.

At Emerald High School Ground: Jharkhand 148 for 7 in 20 overs (Anand Singh 45, Ishan Kishan 39, Kumar Deobrat 22 not out; Hemang Patel 1/6, Karan Patel 1/8) won against Gujarat 147 for 8 in 20 overs (Karan Patel 35, Axar Patel 28; Utkarsh Singh 2/22, Vikash Singh 2/25, Anukul Roy 2/25) by 1 run. Jharkhand 4 points, Gujarat 0 points.

At Emerald High School Ground: Railways 142 for 6 in 20 overs (Ashish Yadav 51, Prashant Gupta 39, Pratham Singh 22; Sayan Ghosh 2/26, Pradipta Pramanik 1/18) lost to Bengal 143 for 4 in 18.1 overs (Shreevats Goswami 80, A R Easwaran 46; Ashish Yadav 2/20, Krishna Kant Upadhyay 1/18) by six wickets. Bengal 4 points, Railways 0 points.

At Holkar Stadium: Delhi 83 all out in 16.2 overs (Hiten Dalal 42, Pawan Negi 18; Umesh Yadav 2/10, Srikant Wagh 2/12, Yash Thakur 2/13) lost to Vidarbha 85 for 1 in 8.3 overs (J M Sharma 41, Atharva Taide 32 not out; Subodh Bhati 1/20) by nine wickets. Vidarbha 4 points, Delhi 0 points.