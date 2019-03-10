Young sailor Upamanyu Dutta bagged the bronze medal in the Laser Standard race for men in the Asian Open Laser Sailing Championship which concluded in Singapore on Saturday, according to a media release.

Nethra Kumanan of Chennai achieved a creditable 4th position in the Laser Radial event for women.

The championship saw tight racing between the top Asian Laser sailors who used the event to warm up before the Olympic sailing qualifier event for the upcoming Laser class scheduled in Japan.

Dutta, who is currently training in Europe under coach Trevor Millar, entered the event in Singapore as one of the contenders, having won the Euromed Championship in Malta last month.

He struggled in the opening race – sailors competed in 14 races with best 13 to be counted – but gain ground thereafter winning one and finishing second in five.

Dutta aggregated a total of 56 points to finish behind Thailand’s Keerati Bualong (28 points) and Nicholas Bezy (47 points) of Hong Kong.