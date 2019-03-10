Indian challenge ended at German Junior Open after women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Varshini Viswanath Sri suffered a straight-game loss at the semifinals in Berlin, Germany on Sunday.

Treesa and Varshini stunned second seeded Denmark’s Christine Bush and Amalie Schulz 21-14 21-18 to enter the semifinals. But the Indian pair lost 16-21, 14-21 to third seeded Chinese combination of Guo Lizhi and Li Yijing next to bring the curtains on India’s campaign.

Earlier, singles players Meisnam Meiraba Luwang, Gayatri Gopichand and Vaishnavi Jakka Reddy suffered losses in different rounds of the tournament.

While Meiraba went down fighting 14-21, 21-12, 16-21 to top seeded Indonesian Syabda Perkasa Belawa in the quarter-finals, Gayatri lost 5-21, 17-21 to third seed Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia and Vaishnavi went down 13-21 20-22 to 10th seeded Chinese Han Qianxi in the prequarter-finals.