Two-time winner Saina Nehwal and defending champion Sameer Verma will look to shrug off their All England Championship disappointment when they spearhead India’s campaign at the Swiss Open, starting with the qualifiers in Basel on Tuesday.

For Verma, this event started his journey that culminated into a World Tour Final semi-final finish last year and a career-high ranking of 11. He had defeated newly-crowned All England champion Kento Momota in the quarter-finals, a few months before the Japanese went on to become the world No 1 and world champion last year.

World No 14 Verma will most likely open his campaign at the $1,50,000 event against compatriot Ajay Jayaram, who is the top seed in the qualifiers, after his elder brother Sourabh, who had also battled injuries on his way to becoming the Senior National champion last month at Guwahati, pulled out of the tournament.

Verma might face fellow Indian B Sai Praneeth in the second round and a favourable result is likely to hand him the chance to settle scores with former world No 1 Viktor Axelsen, who had defeated him in the first round of All England Championships in Birmingham last week.

The Badminton World Federation World Tour Super 300 event will be Nehwal’s fourth outing this season, having won the Indonesia Masters before losing in the semi-finals and quarter-finals at the Malaysia Masters and the All England Championship respectively.

A bout of diarrhea had affected her performance last week at Birmingham and Nehwal would look to recover quickly before she begins her campaign against a qualifier, in a bid to secure her third title at Switzerland. She had won the event in 2011 and 2012.

Among other Indians in the fray, Nehwal’s husband and fellow shuttler, Parupalli Kashyap, a former Commonwealth Games champion, will face a qualifier.

Praneeth will meet England’s Rajiv Ouseph and SaarLorLux Open champion Subhankar Dey will also take on a qualifier in first round.

In women’s singles, Vaishnavi Jakka Reddy will be the only other Indian in the competition. She will square-off against Estonia’s Kristin Kuuba.

In men’s doubles, Arjun MR with Shlok Ramchandran and Manu Attri with B Sumeeth Reddy will also eye their chances, while Commonwealth Games bronze medalists Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy will lead India’s challenge in the women’s doubles.

Pooja Dandu and Sanjana Santosh will also look for a good outing in the women’s doubles.

In mixed doubles, Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki Reddy will be the prime contenders for India, while Arjun MR with Maneesha K and Dhruv Kapila with Kuhoo Garg will also be in the fray.

In the qualifiers, Riya Mookerjee and Vrushali Gummadi will be competing.